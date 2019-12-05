Play

Mayfield (right hand/ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal,coach Freddie Kitchens indicated Thursday that Mayfield will be fine for Sunday's game against the Bengals, adding that the QB didn't throw Wednesday because he rested his hand, with his listed rib injury not a factor on that front. Mayfield is thus on track to take aim this weekend at an 1-11 Cincinnati squad, fresh off its only win of the season, a 22-6 triumph over the Jets in Week 13.

