Browns' Baker Mayfield: Logs full practice
Mayfield (right hand/ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal,coach Freddie Kitchens indicated Thursday that Mayfield will be fine for Sunday's game against the Bengals, adding that the QB didn't throw Wednesday because he rested his hand, with his listed rib injury not a factor on that front. Mayfield is thus on track to take aim this weekend at an 1-11 Cincinnati squad, fresh off its only win of the season, a 22-6 triumph over the Jets in Week 13.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws at practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Plans to throw Thursday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not throwing at start of practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Cleared for full practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Expected to be fine for Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...