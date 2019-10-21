Browns' Baker Mayfield: Looks good at practice
Coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that Mayfield (hip) looked good at practice Monday after resting his hip injury during the Browns' bye week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
We'll have to see if Mayfield ends up listed as a limited or full practice participant once the Browns' initial Week 8 injury/practice report is revealed, but the QB is in no danger of missing this coming Sunday's game against the Patriots. A bigger concern is that he'll be squaring off a top-shelf defense in that contest.
