Mayfield will be forced to proceed without Odell Beckham (knee) for the rest of the 2020 season, as the 27-year-old wideout has been confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Mayfield rallied to lead the Browns to a 37-34 win over the Bengals on Sunday, in which he threw five touchdowns, but his first pass of the game -- an interception caught by Darius Phillips -- looms over the victory. Beckham suffered his season-ending knee injury while attempting to make a tackle on the play, and Mayfield will now have to proceed without the star wideout for the remainder of 2020. On the plus side, Mayfield appears to have established solid connection with Rashard Higgins, who had a team-high 110 receiving yards on six catches Sunday, and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who hauled in the game-winning touchdown versus Cincinnati. Higgins and Peoples-Jones both stand to join Jarvis Landry in three-receiver sets the rest of the way.