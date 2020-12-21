Mayfield completed 27 of 32 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Giants.

Mayfield was nearly flawless under the bright lights, missing only six passes and committing zero turnovers. The 25-year-old has been playing out of his mind recently, accounting for nine touchdowns (including one as a rusher) while throwing just one interception and averaging over 300 yards per game over the last four weeks. Those are top-10 fantasy quarterback numbers, and fantasy managers may have to treat the third-year signal caller as such until he cools off. Next week's opponent, the New York Jets, don't pose a huge threat to Mayfield's hot streak, even though the team just picked up its first victory of the season Sunday.