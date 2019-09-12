Mayfield (wrist) isn't listed on the initial injury report for Monday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports Mayfield had tape over some fingers on his left hand during Thursday's practice, but he didn't show any visible issues with his throwing hand. The quarterback appears ready to go for Monday's game in New York, facing an injury-riddled Jets team that may have to play without ILB C.J. Mosley (groin) and DL Quinnen Williams (ankle). The Jets already ruled out QB Sam Darnold (illness) and also have RB Le'Veon Bell dealing with a shoulder injury.