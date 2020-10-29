Mayfield was absent from the Wednesday's injury report.
Mayfield was a daily entry on injury reports the last two weeks due to rib and chest injuries. The reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week enters Week 8 healthy, as the Browns prepare to face a Las Vegas defense that ranks 26th overall and 28th against the pass.
