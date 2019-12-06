Browns' Baker Mayfield: No wrap, glove needed for hand
Coach Freddie Kitchens said after Friday's practice that Mayfield likely won't require a wrap or a glove to protect his bruised right hand in this weekend's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield opened the week as a limited participant in practice while tending to rib and hand injuries, the latter of which prevented him from throwing Wednesday. The signal-caller was back on the field in full capacity Thursday and Friday, however, performing all of his normal throwing drills without any apparent complications. He'll now look to bounce back from a poor showing last weekend in Pittsburgh, when he completed just 18 of 32 attempts for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with a lost fumble in Cleveland's 20-13 loss.
