Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged Mayfield is not 100 percent and is "pushing through" the ribs and chest injuries he suffered Week 5 against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield was ineffective during a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, a performance that invited much speculation and second-guessing. He threw interceptions in four consecutive quarters before his removal during the third quarter last week, and Mayfield has a 64.7 rating over the previous two weeks. Despite the quarterback's recent downturn, the Browns' coaching staff remains bullish on Mayfield, who needs to get through this week against the Bengals and Week 8 against the Raiders before a bye week gives him healing time.