Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not at practice
Mayfield (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield will miss practice for a second straight day before the Browns head into their bye week. With tests on the quarterback's hip coming back negative for structural damage, coach Freddie Kitchens said he has no doubt Mayfield will be ready to play Oct. 27 (Week 8) against the Patriots.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Gets day of rest Tuesday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Goes through stretching in practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not expected to miss practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Hip hurts•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws costly interceptions•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.