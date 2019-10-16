Mayfield (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield will miss practice for a second straight day before the Browns head into their bye week. With tests on the quarterback's hip coming back negative for structural damage, coach Freddie Kitchens said he has no doubt Mayfield will be ready to play Oct. 27 (Week 8) against the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories