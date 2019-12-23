Mayfield completed 20 of 33 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens.

There are times this season when Mayfield has been the root cause of a Cleveland loss, but this wan't one of them. The Ravens bottled up running back Nick Chubb, so Mayfield and the Browns didn't have all their weapons firing. Despite that, he had the team in position for an upset as halftime approached, but curious decision-making on the part of head coach Freddie Kitchens put those thoughts to rest. The second half turned into a microcosm of the team's year-long travails: poor decisions, undisciplined behavior and players sniping at Kitchens.