Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Mayfield (hip) "is fine," and he is not expected to miss any practice time, Nick Shook of the Browns' official site reports.

Mayfield played through a hip injury over the final 25 minutes of Sunday's loss to Seattle. He went to the locker room to get checked out and was back on the field the finish out the game without missing any offensive plays. Mayfield described the hip as "tender" following the game.