Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not listed on injury report
Mayfield isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield had a sore ankle after Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers, but it apparently isn't serious enough to warrant mention on the injury report. He'll look to bounce back in a prime matchup, facing a Tampa Bay defense that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (356) and per attempt (9.3). The Bucs did fire former defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, but they still have major personnel deficiencies in the secondary.
