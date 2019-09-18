Mayfield is averaging 3.07 seconds before throwing on dropbacks this season, the third-highest rate in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

He was atop that list in the Week 2 win over the Jets, when he averaged 3.35 seconds. Mayfield's results this season would suggest he needs to do a better job of getting rid of the ball quicker. Per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, when Mayfield throws within 2.5 seconds, he's completed 74 percent of his throws with two touchdowns and one interception. Conversely, he's completed only 55 percent of his throws while posting an 0:3 TD:INT when he throws after 2.5 seconds. Having the ball in Mayfield's hands can be a good thing, but the added time he's taking has also resulted in eight sacks through two games, third in the NFL.