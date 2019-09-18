Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not making throws quickly
Mayfield is averaging 3.07 seconds before throwing on dropbacks this season, the third-highest rate in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
He was atop that list in the Week 2 win over the Jets, when he averaged 3.35 seconds. Mayfield's results this season would suggest he needs to do a better job of getting rid of the ball quicker. Per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, when Mayfield throws within 2.5 seconds, he's completed 74 percent of his throws with two touchdowns and one interception. Conversely, he's completed only 55 percent of his throws while posting an 0:3 TD:INT when he throws after 2.5 seconds. Having the ball in Mayfield's hands can be a good thing, but the added time he's taking has also resulted in eight sacks through two games, third in the NFL.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Back on track with solid Week 2•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: No limitations at practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Ready to practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Gets good news from X-rays•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Dealing with bruised wrist•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...