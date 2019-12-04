Play

Mayfield (hand) didn't throw passes during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The lack of activity contradicts a statement from coach Freddie Kitchens, who said Mayfield wouldn't have any limitations at practice this week. The quarterback had his right hand and thumb heavily wrapped at the beginning of Wednesday's session while Garrett Gilbert and practice squad player Eric Dungey threw passes to tight ends and running backs. It remains to be seen how the Browns list Mayfield on their Wednesday injury report.

