Mayfield reiterated Wednesday that he's "not worried at all" about a contract extension, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

A strong finish to his third NFL season has Mayfield in position to ask for an extension, though he's under contract through 2022 after the Browns exercised a fifth-year option in April. The 26-year-old quarterback might even be more inclined to wait until next offseason for a new contract, thus betting on himself to have a big 2021 campaign as the frontman for a talented team. The Browns return all 11 starters on offense from last season, with WR Odell Beckham (knee) seemingly on track for Week 1 at Kansas City.