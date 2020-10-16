Mayfield (chest/ribs) is officially questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield reportedly looked good while throwing at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, during which he was a full participant after having begun the week with back-to-back limited sessions. The third-year quarterback has previously spoken as if he'll face the Steelers on Sunday, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday that Mayfield is "trending in the right direction." Barring any setbacks, it currently looks as though Mayfield is on track for Sunday's divisional matchup. It's worth noting, though, that his top receivers Odell Beckham (illness) and Jarvis Landry (ribs) are also both questionable.
