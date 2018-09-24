Head coach Hue Jackson officially announced Mayfield as the Browns' starting quarterback Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It was only a matter of time until Jackson handed the No. 1 overall pick the keys to the offense, but Mayfield's impressive regular-season debut in last Thursday's comeback victory over the Jets gave the coach no choice than to do so as soon as possible. Considering Mayfield racked up an efficient 201 passing yards in just over two quarters of play last week, it may not be long until he becomes worthy of starting consideration in single-quarterback fantasy formats. In fact, Mayfield could make for an intriguing, high-upside fantasy play off the bat given Cleveland's Week 4 matchup with a Raiders defense that has surrendered 8.7 yards per pass attempt this season.

