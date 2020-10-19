Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield (ribs) is expected to start against the Bengals in Week 7, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield was medically cleared to suit up against the Steelers in Week 6, but Stefanski opted to have him removed from action as a preemptive measure to avoid further injury, with the Browns down 31-7 at the time. Stefanski also said that he expects Mayfield to do more in practice this week than he did last, when he logged a 'LP/LP/FP' practice slate. Another official update on Mayfield's health may not come until the Browns officially resume practicing Wednesday, but barring any setbacks it looks as though he'll get an opportunity to bounce back against the Bengals' exploitable secondary.