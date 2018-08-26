Browns' Baker Mayfield: On track to back up Taylor
Coach Hue Jackson indicated Sunday that he's leaning toward having Mayfield serve as the Browns' No. 2 QB this season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's no surprise that the rookie won't supplant Tyrod Taylor out of the gate, but Mayfield has evidently already overtaken veteran Drew Stanton. Taylor is currently dealing with a hand issue, but it's not expected to impact his regular-season availability. With no immediate path to regular-season playing time, Mayfield's early-season fantasy value is minimal, but he will profile as one of the league's highest-upside backups. In the meantime, he's in line to play some snaps in the Browns' preseason finale, but chances are, fellow signal-callers Drew Stanton and Brogan Roback will see the bulk of the work Thursday night against the Lions.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will play Thursday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Passes concussion test•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws first pick•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Set for ample snaps Thursday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Comes back to earth•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Slated for significant playing time again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...