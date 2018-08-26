Coach Hue Jackson indicated Sunday that he's leaning toward having Mayfield serve as the Browns' No. 2 QB this season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's no surprise that the rookie won't supplant Tyrod Taylor out of the gate, but Mayfield has evidently already overtaken veteran Drew Stanton. Taylor is currently dealing with a hand issue, but it's not expected to impact his regular-season availability. With no immediate path to regular-season playing time, Mayfield's early-season fantasy value is minimal, but he will profile as one of the league's highest-upside backups. In the meantime, he's in line to play some snaps in the Browns' preseason finale, but chances are, fellow signal-callers Drew Stanton and Brogan Roback will see the bulk of the work Thursday night against the Lions.