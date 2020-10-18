Mayfield (chest/ribs) is expected to start Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag after practicing as a full participant Friday, so it doesn't come as a major surprise he's expected to be under center come Sunday. Odell Beckham (illness) is clear of an injury designation and Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip) is questionable, so Mayfield may have his top wideouts while going up against a stout Pittsburgh pass rush.
