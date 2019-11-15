Browns' Baker Mayfield: Pair of touchdowns in win
Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday. He also scored a one-yard touchdown on his only rush.
For the second time in four days and third straight game overall, Mayfield accomplished a feat that has usually proven elusive for him this season -- a mistake-free performance. The embattled second-year signal-caller wasn't exactly efficient through the air, but he was taken down only once by the typically ferocious Steelers pass rush and connected with Jarvis Landry and Stephen Carlson for one- and eight-yard touchdown passes, respectively. Mayfield also opened the scoring on the night with a one-yard touchdown sneak in the first quarter, only his second rushing score of the campaign. Mayfield now has back-to-back multi-touchdown efforts and will look to keep his solid play going in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12, a week from Sunday.
