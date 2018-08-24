Mayfield cleared concussion tests during Thursday's 5-0 preseason win over the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

An independent neurologist called for Mayfield to be evaluated for a concussion after the quarterback hit his head on a teammate while trying to chase down a defender on an interception during the fourth quarter. The rookie passed the test and was given medical clearance to return, but Browns coach Hue Jackson decided he'd already seen enough by that point, allowing Drew Stanton to close out the game. Mayfield finished the night 8-of-12 passing for 76 yards and the aforementioned pick, adding 10 yards on three carries. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was pulled from the game in the first quarter with a wrist injury, but he returned in the second quarter and finished out the half. Taylor is scheduled for additional testing Friday, after receiving good news from X-rays on Thursday.

