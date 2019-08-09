Browns' Baker Mayfield: Perfect in preseason drive
Mayfield completed five of six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 30-10 win over Washington, resulting in a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3.
The Browns only put Mayfield out for one drive, but got him his work in quickly with six attempts on the seven-play touchdown drive. The sophomore passer couldn't connect on his first attempt, but quickly got in rhythm -- culminating in a 24-yard scoring shot up the seam to Rashard Higgins. Mayfield looked to be in midseason form and didn't even have top targets Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham on the field.
