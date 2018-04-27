Browns' Baker Mayfield: Picked first by Cleveland

The Browns selected Mayfield in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, first overall.

Mayfield is far from a conventional quarterback selection at first overall due to his lack of prototypical height at just under 6-foot-1, but an objective analysis of his production and skill set gives every reason to believe he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. For as much as he might lack standout height, he has adequate build density at 215 pounds, and his unprecedented dominance at Oklahoma lays to rest any worries about his ability to see the field. Much like Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, Mayfield shows a preternatural ability to read the field despite modest height, and his pocket presence, accuracy, and anticipation skills compare favorably as well. Mayfield somehow completed over 70 percent of his passes while averaging over 11 yards per pass for a stretch of 762 attempts in his final two seasons at Oklahoma, a combination of stats that seemed almost impossible before he accomplished it. He finished his college career with 14,607 yards (9.8 YPA), 131 touchdowns and 30 interceptions as a passer, and while he's not a major rushing threat at the NFL level, his 21 career college rushing touchdowns illustrate his uncommon scrambling ability. Anyone remotely familiar with Mayfield's big personality knows the spotlight won't rattle him, either. He should be considered the favorite to start for Cleveland in Week 1.