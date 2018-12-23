Mayfield completed 27 of 37 pass attempts, racking up 284 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals. The rookie quarterback added six rushes for 16 yards on the ground as well.

Throughout this 2018 campaign, Mayfield continues to establish himself as the most NFL-ready rookie quarterback. He helped keep a perpetually tortured Browns franchise in the playoff mix through mid-December, while boasting an impressive 24:11 TD:interception ratio on the season. The Oklahoma standout has been deadly accurate of late, completing at least 73 percent of his passes in three of his past five outings, and averaging over 270 passing YPG during that span (also three straight wins, the first time Cleveland has done that since 2014). Week 17 presents a prohibitive matchup, going up against a Baltimore defense that's only allowed one quarterback to exceed 200 passing yards (Patrick Mahomes) over its past five outings.