Browns' Baker Mayfield: Plans to throw Thursday
Mayfield (hand/ribs) said he plans to resume throwing Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns added a rib injury to Mayfield's already bruised right hand, but a source confirmed the ribs are not broken. The second-year quarterback, who was limited during Wednesday's practice session, has not thrown a football since Sunday. Despite the injuries and his limited participation Wednesday, Mayfield is confident he'll play in this weekend's game against the Bengals. "Mama didn't raise a wuss," said Mayfield, referring to his pain tolerance. Garrett Gilbert made all the throws during Wednesday's practice and is in line to start if Mayfield is unable to go.
