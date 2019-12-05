Browns' Baker Mayfield: Practice goes well
Coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that Mayfield (hand/ribs) looked good at practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It remains to be seen if the QB is listed as a limited or full practice participant, but given that he was able to throw without issue Thursday, Mayfield is presumably on track to play Sunday against the Bengals.
