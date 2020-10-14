Mayfield (ribs) said he was unsure if he would practice Wednesday, but the quarterback remains confident that he'll play Sunday against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that his "whole right side" is sore heading into Week 6, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. While Mayfield is clearly feeling the effects of a hit he sustained in the Browns' Week 5 win over the Colts and figures to have his practice reps impacted as a result, he appears prepared to play through aches and pains Sunday.