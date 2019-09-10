Mayfield was spotted throwing Tuesday at the Browns' practice session and wasn't sporting any protection on his bruised right wrist, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With the Browns playing a Monday night game versus the Jets in Week 2, the team will alter its practice schedule. Cleveland will hold a session Tuesday before taking Wednesday off, and Mayfield's presence on the field just two days after suffering the wrist injury suggests he's in little danger of missing the matchup with the Jets. The signal-caller endured a rough season debut in the 43-13 loss to the Titans over the weekend, but the stellar form he displayed late in his rookie campaign should offer optimism that his inefficient showing in Week 1 was merely a blip on the radar.