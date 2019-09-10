Browns' Baker Mayfield: Practicing Tuesday
Mayfield was spotted throwing Tuesday at the Browns' practice session and wasn't sporting any protection on his bruised right wrist, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
With the Browns playing a Monday night game versus the Jets in Week 2, the team will alter its practice schedule. Cleveland will hold a session Tuesday before taking Wednesday off, and Mayfield's presence on the field just two days after suffering the wrist injury suggests he's in little danger of missing the matchup with the Jets. The signal-caller endured a rough season debut in the 43-13 loss to the Titans over the weekend, but the stellar form he displayed late in his rookie campaign should offer optimism that his inefficient showing in Week 1 was merely a blip on the radar.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Ready to practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Gets good news from X-rays•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Dealing with bruised wrist•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Falls apart in fourth quarter•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Coach downplays subpar outing•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Ugly preseason line•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...