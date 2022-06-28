Mayfield (shoulder) hasn't totally ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation with the Browns, but at this stage the signal caller is ready to move on from the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2018, ESPN's Jake Trotter reports.

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out," Mayfield noted of potentially remaining with Cleveland in the event that fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson is handed a lengthy suspension. "But we're ready to move on, I think -- on both sides." Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are still trying to trade Mayfield, who is reportedly fully recovered from a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder and is slated to be full go for the start of training camp. As things stand, however, it's presumed that Jacoby Brissett would handle the team's starting duties (backed up by Joshua Dobbs) if Watson is suspended.