Mayfield completed 23 of his 42 pass attempts for 376 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.

Mayfield had wide-ranging quality of play in the season's final game, throwing interceptions to both begin and end the game. In between, he found the end zone three times -- including 48 and 28-yard scores -- giving him the record for most passing touchdowns in a single-season by a rookie. That's all the more impressive when considering he didn't see the field until Week 3, with his first start coming in Week 4. Given his performance, there's no doubt that Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2019, and he should be a viable fantasy option -- especially if the Browns add weapons to their offense.