Mayfield completed 12 of 20 passes for 132 yards and rushed three times for one yard in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.

Mayfield served as a game manager with Cleveland going run-heavy in Nick Chubb's (knee) first action since Week 4. Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 38 rushing attempts, and Chubb scored the team's lone touchdown on a windy, rainy day. With 132 or fewer passing yards in three of his last four games, Mayfield will be tough to trust against the visiting Eagles in Week 11.