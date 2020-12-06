Mayfield completed 25 of 33 passes for 334 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 13 against the Titans.

Mayfield led the Browns to a touchdown on five of their first six offensive possessions, capping four of them with a touchdown toss. The most explosive of the scores was a 75-yard connection with Donovan Peoples-Jones deep down the right sideline, though he also found Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins for two and 17- yard touchdowns respectively. Also important has been Mayfield's ability to avoid mistakes, as he has now gone five consecutive games and 156 pass attempts without throwing an interception. He'll look to keep his positive play going in Week 14 in a tough matchup against the Ravens.