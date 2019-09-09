Mayfield (wrist) will not miss any practice time, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mayfield suffered multiple bruises on his right wrist during Sunday's loss to the Titans, but X-rays came back negative. It's positive news that the second-year quarterback won't be required to miss any time due to injury, and he'll benefit from an extra day of recovery ahead of Monday's contest against the Jets. Still, it remains to be seen whether Mayfield will have to work through pain while throwing Week 2.

