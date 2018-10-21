Browns' Baker Mayfield: Records second multi-touchdown game of career
Mayfield completed 23-of-34 attempts for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 43 rushing yards on four carries during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.
The No. 1 overall pick threw for his most efficient completion rate of any of his four starts Sunday (67.7 percent) despite being under constant duress by the Bucs front seven (he's now been sacked five times in three different games). Despite a second-consecutive loss, Mayfield continues to show poise in high-pressure situations, as he led the offense into the end zone late in the fourth quarter after being set up by a 32-yard punt return by Jabrill Peppers with under three minutes to go in regulation. Mayfield's upcoming slate of opponents has vested fantasy GMs salivating, as the Browns will take on bottom 10 pass defenses over the next three weeks in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta.
