Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski removed Mayfield (ribs) from Sunday's loss to the Steelers because the coach didn't want to see the quarterback take another hit, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "I just didn't want to see him get hit one more time, and I put that on myself,'' Stefanski said. "He's a very, very tough player and I know he wants to fight, but it's a long season.''

Stefanski's remarks suggest Mayfield could have stayed in the game if it were competitive, but the coach removed him as a preventative measure with an eye toward the rest of the season. At the time, Cleveland was losing 31-7, and the offensive strategy was to throw, which exposed the quarterback to greater risk of getting hit. Stefanski vows to start Mayfield against Cincinnati in Week 7 if he's healthy, "and I think he will be," said the coach.