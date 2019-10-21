Browns' Baker Mayfield: Returns to practice
Mayfield (hip) is on the field for Monday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield acknowledged after the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Seahawks that he was dealing with some hip soreness, prompting the team to take it easy on the quarterback in light practices during the ensuing bye week. With some extra time to heal up, Mayfield looks in little danger of missing the Browns' next game Sunday against the Patriots, but he'll retain an injury designation until he's back practicing fully. The Browns will release their first official practice report of Week 8 on Wednesday.
