Browns' Baker Mayfield: Secures $21.85 million signing bonus
Mayfield signed a $32.68 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The No. 1 overall pick also pocketed a $21.85 million signing bonus. This contract is on par with the rookie wage scale, and it reiterates the Browns' investment in Mayfield, continuing to cast doubt onto whether Tyrod Taylor will indeed be the Week 1 starter, as head coach Hue Jackson stated in March. Either way, Mayfield is this year's edition of "Cleveland's Quarterback of the Future," so the Browns will be testing what he can do as a starter at some point this season, unless Taylor puts them on a playoff trajectory. Keep an eye on how the preseason battle plays out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...