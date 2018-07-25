Browns' Baker Mayfield: Secures $21.85 million signing bonus

Mayfield signed a $32.68 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The No. 1 overall pick also pocketed a $21.85 million signing bonus. This contract is on par with the rookie wage scale, and it reiterates the Browns' investment in Mayfield, continuing to cast doubt onto whether Tyrod Taylor will indeed be the Week 1 starter, as head coach Hue Jackson stated in March. Either way, Mayfield is this year's edition of "Cleveland's Quarterback of the Future," so the Browns will be testing what he can do as a starter at some point this season, unless Taylor puts them on a playoff trajectory. Keep an eye on how the preseason battle plays out.

Our Latest Stories