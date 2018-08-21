Coach Hue Jackson said Mayfield "will play quite a bit" against the Eagles on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield has been practicing with his left knee wrapped. However, Jackson indicated there's no concern there, a notion supported by the fact that the Browns want to get the rookie QB as much exposure to NFL action as possible before he assumes backup duty to start the coming season. With Thursday's game in mind, Tyrod Taylor and the team's starters are expected to play about one half, which sets the scene for Mayfield to take center stage for a good portion of action once Taylor is lifted from the contest.