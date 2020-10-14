Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield (ribs) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
While Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that his "whole right side" is sore from a hit that he sustained in Week 5's win over the Colts, the QB has indicated that he's confident that he'll play Sunday against the Steelers.
