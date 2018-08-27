Mayfield could play the entire first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Lions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Mayfield will get the start, with potential to continue playing through the end of the first half. Jackson recently said he's leaning toward Mayfield over Drew Stanton to open the season as the team's No. 2 QB behind starter Tyrod Taylor.