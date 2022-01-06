Mayfield is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder Jan. 19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old is sitting out the season finale and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and he won't wait too long after the end of the campaign before undergoing surgery. Mayfield should have enough time to make a full recovery in time for training camp after playing through the injury during 2021. Case Keenum is set to start under center for the Browns in Week 18 versus the Bengals, with Nick Mullens serving as the backup quarterback.