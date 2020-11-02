Mayfield completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 122 yards, adding six rushes for 29 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Coming off a five-touchdown, 297-yard passing performance that earned Mayfield AFC Player of the Week honors last Sunday against the Bengals, his scoreless Week 8 effort against the Raiders' 31st-ranked scoring defense shows prevailing inconsistencies from the young signal-caller. The matchup was right for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft choice, but he was held under two touchdowns for the third time this season. As Mayfield goes, so does the Browns offense, as Cleveland has averaged 6.3 points per game in those three performances. Mayfield and the Browns now have a chance to reset over the bye before taking on Houston's porous defense Nov. 15.