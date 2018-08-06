Coach Hue Jackson said Mayfield "will play quite a bit" in Thursday's preseason game against the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The statement uttered by Jackson is a bit ambiguous, but it's safe to say Mayfield is in line for significant work in his first potential game action as a pro due to the investment made in him in April. Selected first overall on draft day, Mayfield has worked behind Tyrod Taylor during both the offseason program and training camp. That said, No. 2 quarterbacks oftentimes play far more than the man in front of them, so Mayfield could earn the bulk of the snaps given to Browns signal-callers Thursday.