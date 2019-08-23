Browns' Baker Mayfield: Starting Friday
Mayfield will start Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Ken Carman of 923 The Fan reports.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed Mayfield's status and said he'll feel out from there how much the quarterback plays.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Wants to play two quarters•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will sit out Saturday vs. Colts•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Perfect in preseason drive•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Cameo expected, if he plays•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Weapons aplenty in 2019•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Excited to work with Kitchens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...