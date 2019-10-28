Mayfield completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

While he did better than Sam Darnold did the week before, Mayfield still had little luck solving New England's league-leading defense, and the game was basically over when the Pats grabbed a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. The second-year QB, who has yet to throw multiple TD passes in any game this season while getting picked off at least once in every game, gets another tough assignment next week when he leads the Browns into Denver.