Browns' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in defeat
Mayfield completed 18 of 36 pass attempts for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.
Mayfield picked an inopportune time to have his worst game of the young season, as the Browns' defense gave its offense plenty of opportunities to pull off an upset. The second-year quarterback was under duress all game, and only found success on short throws, struggling to connect with his wideouts when dropping back deep in the pocket. ESPN's Jeff Trotter brought up the issue of Mayfield's struggles when holding onto the ball more than 2.5 seconds earlier this week, and Sunday's results reflected those early trends. The 24-year-old was averaging over 300 passing yards through his first two games, but his 3:5 TD:INT ratio will be harder to swallow when he posts yardage totals like Sunday's. Things won't get much easier for Mayfield in his next matchup against an athletic Ravens defensive unit.
