Browns' Baker Mayfield: Takes back seat to running game
Mayfield completed 20 of 30 passes for 342 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore. He added one rushing yard on three carries.
Mayfield hit Ricky Seals-Jones for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter as part of a first half in which he threw for 208 yards but led the team to only 10 points. Cleveland's offense shifted to a more run-heavy approach in the second half, with Nick Chubb rumbling for three touchdowns and Dontrell Hilliard adding another. Mayfield did most of his damage targeting Jarvis Landry -- who left the game with a concussion after catching eight balls for 167 yards -- but look for him to shift his focus back to Odell Beckham against the 49ers in Week 5 after the pair connected on only two of seven targets for 20 yards in this one.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4