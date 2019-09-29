Mayfield completed 20 of 30 passes for 342 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore. He added one rushing yard on three carries.

Mayfield hit Ricky Seals-Jones for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter as part of a first half in which he threw for 208 yards but led the team to only 10 points. Cleveland's offense shifted to a more run-heavy approach in the second half, with Nick Chubb rumbling for three touchdowns and Dontrell Hilliard adding another. Mayfield did most of his damage targeting Jarvis Landry -- who left the game with a concussion after catching eight balls for 167 yards -- but look for him to shift his focus back to Odell Beckham against the 49ers in Week 5 after the pair connected on only two of seven targets for 20 yards in this one.