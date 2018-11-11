Browns' Baker Mayfield: Three touchdowns, three incompletions in win
Mayfield completed 17 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns while rushing six times for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.
Mayfield connected on all 12 of his first-half passing attempts. Those included a terrific throw despite getting flushed out of the pocket for a 28-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins and a 13-yard score to Nick Chubb. Mayfield added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Duke Johnson in the third quarter and turned in a mistake-free effort to pull out the 12-point win. He'll be on bye in Week 11.
