Play

Coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that Mayfield (hand/ribs) looked good during Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns will reveal later Thursday whether Mayfield was a limited or full practice participant, but the latter listing seems to be more likely given that he was able to throw without incident in the portion of the session that was open to the media, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Mayfield's right hand was still covered in a protective wrap, but he still took his normal amount of repetitions in practice, seemingly setting the stage for him to start Sunday's game against the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories